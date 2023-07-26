Expand / Collapse search

Jaslyn Adam murder: Indiana man who bought gun used in Chicago girl's murder avoids prison time

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS - The man who bought the gun used in the murder of a 7-year-old girl two years ago will not spend time behind bars.

A judge is giving Eric Keys Jr. probation.

Police say he bought the gun that killed Jaslyn Adam in a Chicago McDonald's drive-thru lane in 2021.

According to prosecutors on April 18, 2021, Jaslyn and her father were in a silver-colored Infiniti about 4:20 p.m. at a McDonald’s at 3200 W. Roosevelt Road when two gunmen got out of an Audi and fired into the Infiniti, authorities said. One of the shooters was using a "Draco," AK-47-style assault weapon with a "banana clip,."

Jaslyn was struck and killed. Her father was wounded.

Keys, 23, was charged in federal court in Indianapolis with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm and making a false statement about information required to be kept by a licensed firearms dealer. 

Keys illegally purchased the firearm in March 2020 in Indianapolis. 

Three men — Devontay Anderson, Demond Goudy and Marion Lewis — are charged in Cook County in connection with Jaslyn’s murder. Anderson was arrested in Chicago in July following a national manhunt that also triggered federal charges.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.