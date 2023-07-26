Jaslyn Adam murder: Indiana man who bought gun used in Chicago girl's murder avoids prison time
INDIANAPOLIS - The man who bought the gun used in the murder of a 7-year-old girl two years ago will not spend time behind bars.
A judge is giving Eric Keys Jr. probation.
Police say he bought the gun that killed Jaslyn Adam in a Chicago McDonald's drive-thru lane in 2021.
According to prosecutors on April 18, 2021, Jaslyn and her father were in a silver-colored Infiniti about 4:20 p.m. at a McDonald’s at 3200 W. Roosevelt Road when two gunmen got out of an Audi and fired into the Infiniti, authorities said. One of the shooters was using a "Draco," AK-47-style assault weapon with a "banana clip,."
Jaslyn was struck and killed. Her father was wounded.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
Keys, 23, was charged in federal court in Indianapolis with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm and making a false statement about information required to be kept by a licensed firearms dealer.
Keys illegally purchased the firearm in March 2020 in Indianapolis.
Three men — Devontay Anderson, Demond Goudy and Marion Lewis — are charged in Cook County in connection with Jaslyn’s murder. Anderson was arrested in Chicago in July following a national manhunt that also triggered federal charges.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.