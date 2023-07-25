Johnson assesses Chicago storm damage with FEMA officials

Mayor Brandon Johnson on Tuesday went door-to-door to evaluate the aftermath of the July 4th weekend storms.

Accompanied by FEMA officials, the Mayor joined efforts to assess the extent of the damage, which included severe flooding.

In response to the disaster, Governor JB Pritzker declared a disaster proclamation for several Illinois counties, including Cook, enabling the state to seek federal assistance.

"What I do appreciate is how our neighbors are coming together to support one another, as well as because I made a commitment, the full force of government, whether it's Streets and Sans, Department of Transportation, OEMC," Johnson said. "We're still having people clear out basements."

Teams of inspectors have been deployed to various locations in Chicago, Cicero, Stickney, and Berwyn. They will be available throughout the week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and residents are encouraged to request the inspector's ID, which should have their photo and name according to FEMA's guidelines.

Importantly, the inspectors will not ask for any form of payment from the affected residents.