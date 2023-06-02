Joliet man charged with in deadly 2020 shooting

article

A Joliet man accused of murder was held on a $2.5 million bond this week in Will County.

Christopher Garcia, 20, was charged with the murder of 28-year-old Tre Stanley who was found shot to death in a vehicle nearly three years ago.

The incident happened on Sept. 27, 2020 around 6:50 p.m. in the 400 block of South Raynor Avenue.

Stanley was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition. He was then later airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago where he was pronounced dead about a week later.

Garcia was identified as a suspect in May 2023. A warrant for his arrest was issued on May 25. He was then charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Garcia at his residence in the 600 block of Vine Street on Thursday. He was held on a $2.5 million bond.