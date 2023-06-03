Joliet police release photos of 2 people wanted in connection with murder of 16-year-old

article

Joliet police are looking for two people in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old.

The victim was shot dead on Tuesday just before 8 p.m. on South Joliet Street.

Photos show one person in a black hoodie and another in a red hoodie.

Joliet police detectives are searching for information and video. They can be reached at 815-724-3020. Tips can also be submitted to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.