New facility in Joliet partners veterans suffering from PTSD with service dogs

A very special new resource has been announced to help veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder transition back to civilian life.

K9s for Veterans cut the ribbon on the brand-new Gina & Jim Glasgow Training Campus for Service Dogs in Joliet.

This is the agency's second local training campus after opening one in Chicago back in 2016.

The Joliet location will give many more veterans the opportunity to partner with a service dog, which are all rescue dogs from kill shelters. They are trained specifically to be service dogs for veterans.

"We need this center. We have 22 veterans per day that commit suicide. That's just way too many. I'm happy to announce that we have had 76 veterans in our program, and we've not lost one veteran to PTSD suicide. Not one," said Mike Tellerino, founder of K9s for Veterans. "Many veterans living with PTSD report their partnerships with service dogs to be truly life-saving."

K9s for Veterans provides free food and basic medical care for the life of the service dog.