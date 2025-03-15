At least 4 tornadoes hit Chicagoland overnight amid severe storms: NWS

At least four tornadoes hit the Chicagoland area overnight amid severe storms, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm system brought dangerous wind gusts and prompted several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Tornado Warnings overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.

Confirmed Tornadoes in Chicagoland

What we know:

The four tornadoes touched down in these locations, per the NWS:

EF-0 in Yorkville

EF-0 in Bartlett and Hanover Park

EF-1 in Cedar Lake

EF-0 in Schererville and Merrillville

Damage surveys also uncovered "multiple corridors" of straight-line wind damage stretching across eastern DeKalb County, western and northwestern Kane County, and Elgin, the NWS reports.

The wind gusts, which may have reached up to 70 miles per hour in some areas, were capable of causing significant damage to homes, roofs and more.

The severe weather began around 10 p.m. and passed through the Chicago area before moving into Northwest Indiana. The final Severe Thunderstorm Warning, issued for LaPorte County, Ind., expired at 3 a.m.

What's next:

There may have been additional brief tornadoes within these wind corridors, but that remains unconfirmed.

The NWS plans to release more details in the coming days.