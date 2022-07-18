Lincoln Park resident chases away 3 men seen putting up white supremacist stickers

Antisemitic stickers are being found in Lincoln Park, and some residents are taking matters into their own hands to ensure the hatred doesn't stick.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, a group of three, possibly four young white men were seen placing "Patriot Front" stickers on signs and light poles in the area of Fullerton and Clark.

Experts say Patriot Front is a national white supremacist group that has recently been in the news for staging marches and protests in several large American cities.

Andy Krupp of Lincoln Park was walking with his wife when he saw the men stickering the neighborhood, and followed them for several minutes, recording them on his cellphone while telling them to get out of Chicago.

"I followed them for a number of blocks, yelling at them, ‘Get out of our neighborhood, no Nazis are welcome in our neighborhood. This is Lincoln Park, we have no tolerance for hate or Nazis. Chicago has no tolerance for hate or Nazis.’ And they ran away, we ran them out," Krupp said.

"Part of their strategy is to intimidate. They want to seem bigger than they really are. This is both for intimidation but also for recruitment purposes," said Morgan Moon, ADL Investigator.

There are also reports on social media of Patriot Front propaganda popping up in other Chicago neighborhoods over the weekend, including in Logan Square and on Michigan Avenue downtown.