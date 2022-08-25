What's happening in Chicago this weekend?

With multiple festivals and events happening throughout Chicago this weekend, there's something for visitors and residents alike.

1. Taste of Greektown in Greektown

Friday, Aug. 26 - Sunday, Aug. 28

Chicago’s Taste of Greektown festival returns for its 32nd year this summer with the city’s largest celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28, along Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren.

The neighborhood’s acclaimed Greek restaurants are the stars of the show, along with Live music and entertainment, Greek dancing, unique shopping and retail, family-friendly activities and more.

The festival will be open Friday, Aug. 26, from 4-10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 27, from Noon-10 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 28, from Noon-10 p.m.

An optional $7 donation is suggested for attendees.

2. White Sox vs. Arizona D-backs at Guaranteed Rate Field

Friday, Aug. 26 & Sunday, Aug. 28

The Chicago White Sox take on the Arizona D-backs at Guaranteed Rate Field Friday night and Sunday afternoon this weekend. Friday's game starts at 7:10 p.m. and Sundays game is at 1:10 p.m.

3. Chalk Howard Street 2022 in Rogers Park

Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Chicago’s only chalk art festival Chalk Howard Street makes a full return outdoors and in-person for the first time in three years, as national and local street artists, neighbors, families, and street art lovers transform Howard Street in Rogers Park into a creative canvas.



The event features live music, great food and drinks and many opportunities to experience art.

4. Chicago Fire FC vs. CF Montreal at Soldier Field

Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.

Chicago Fire FC are back at Soldier Field this Saturday night to face CF Montreal at 7 p.m. CT. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

5. 35th Annual Bucktown Arts Fest in Holstein Park

Saturday, Aug. 27 & Sunday, Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days

The Bucktown Arts Fest is featuring over 200 artists, two music stages, cold craft beers and sizzling sangria for its 35th annual event. There is no admission fee and no donation request.

The event is in Holstein Park located at 2200 N Oakley Avenue.