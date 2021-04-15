Live updates: Protests planned in Chicago following release of video showing fatal shooting of Adam Toledo

Protests are planned around Chicago Thursday evening following the release of video footage and materials related to the Chicago police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

Background information

Toledo was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer on March 29, following what CPD called an "armed confrontation."

Video footage shows a foot pursuit and the officer yelling for Toledo to stop and show him his hands.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO. SOME MAY FIND THESE VIDEOS DISTURBING. WATCH AT YOUR OWN DISCRETION.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability had been pressured by community activists, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and others to release the footage since authorities identified him four days after his death.

The family of Toledo viewed the video footage and other materials related to the shooting on Tuesday.

Lightfoot on Thursday said she had viewed the police body camera videos of the fatal police shooting of Toledo, calling them "excruciating" to watch. She urged the public to remain peaceful following the videos release.

The Chicago Police Department canceled days off earlier this week for certain members until further notice amid "events across the country," as parts of the U.S grapple with unrest in the wake of the Minnesota police shooting of Daunte Wright.

Live updates following release of video:

7:00 p.m. Community members are joining at CPD headquarters to pay their respects to Adam Toledo. Rally will be led by activist Ja’Mal Green. Rally goers will be calling for a complete overhaul of the Chicago Police Department and the resignation of Lori Lightfoot.

5:21 p.m.: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker releases a statement following the release of video footage from COPA:

3:45 p.m. Attorney for the Toledo family held a news conference and said Adam did not have a gun in his hand when shot by police.

2:30 p.m. Video and materials are released of the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by Chicago police. The officer involved in the shooting is identified as Eric Stillman.