Local volunteer prepares for Red Cross deployment as Hurricane Helene approaches Florida

As Hurricane Helene barrels toward Florida, a local volunteer is preparing to be deployed with the American Red Cross to help in recovery efforts after it makes landfall.

Al Lopez, of Frankfort, will drive Red Cross Emergency Response vehicles to Florida on Friday morning, aiming to arrive on Saturday.

"We'll start loading up with food and going through the countryside, looking for people who need food," Lopez said.

Lopez has worked with the Red Cross since December of last year, but said this is the first time he's been sent to assist with hurricane recovery.

RELATED STORIES:

Hurricane Helene is expected to reach the Florida coast soon and may strengthen to a Category 4 storm, bringing a life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, torrential rain and flooding, according to reports.

Helene is the eighth named storm of the hurricane season in 2024.

Late Wednesday, several flights arrived at O'Hare International Airport with passengers evacuating Florida ahead of Helene’s landfall.

Chicago is slated to see more clouds on Friday as the remnants of Hurricane Helene move northward. Scattered showers are also expected over the weekend.

Lopez said he is ready to help those in need in Florida, drawing on his 28 years of experience as a law enforcement officer.

"Unfortunately, I'm used to it. I spent 28 years as a law enforcement officer dealing with people's problems. I'm used to it, I've dealt with it. You just have to get to their level and ask them what they need and provide whatever service they want," Lopez said.