At least 10 vehicles burglarized in Logan Square, Wicker Park

At least 10 vehicles were burglarized over the last three weeks in Bucktown, Wicker Park and Logan Square.

In each incident, the offenders broke the driver or passenger window of a vehicle to gain entry and then took items in the vehicle, including laptops, cellphones, wallets, purses, bags, musical instruments, clothing, checkbooks, credit cards, cash and other valuables.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and dates:

2800 Block of West Medill Avenue on July 3 at 5:45 p.m.

2800 Block of West Fullerton Avenue on July 5 at 2 a.m.

1400 Block of North Milwaukee Avenue on July 6 at 9 p.m.

1300 Block of North Milwaukee Avenue on July 6 at 9:15 p.m.

2500 Block of North Linden Place on July 10 at 5:30 p.m.

2200 Block of North Milwaukee Avenue on July 14 at 2:00 a.m.

2100 Block of North Milwaukee Avenue on July 14 at 6 p.m.

1600 Block of North Milwaukee Avenue on July 17 at 2 p.m.

2500 Block of North Milwaukee Avenue on July 17 at midnight

2100 Block of North Milwaukee Avenue on July 14 at 6 p.m.

No description of the offenders was made available by police.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-8253.