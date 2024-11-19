London House rooftop transforms into winter wonderland

Not all Chicago rooftop bars are closed for winter, some have transitioned into holiday gathering spots.

At London House, Rudolph’s Rooftop offers whimsical decorations, sparkling lights, and a breathtaking view of the city from 22 stories above the Chicago River.

Customers can dine and enjoy holiday cocktails in heated igloos on the rooftop through January 25.

No one, it seems, leaves without a selfie, and there are plenty of spots to take them, including a life-size snow globe. To continue the festivities, Holiday High Tea is offered in the hotel lobby.

"We already launched it this past weekend so we’re excited and we think we have some great offerings. We hope that you're going to start your holidays and some traditions with us at London House," Executive Chef Liz Sweeney said.

"Our Santa macaroon is decorated in-house. We are tediously putting on belt buckles," she said. "We have the Rudolph Dome, chef Tom actually hand carves those out of chocolate, then we have our Christmas tree that is actually gingerbread cake for a whimsical twist."

Other sweets include eggnog cheesecake and homemade chocolate donuts with holiday sprinkles.

Savory treats include New England lobster rolls, beet cured salmon and goat cheese phyllo tartlets with house-made candy kumquat.

"And because it’s the holidays, we have our mini porkies, or mini Yorkshire puddings, something that you’d see over in other parts of the world," Sweeney said.

Not to mention the basket of scones, tea, cakes, and holiday cookies.