Video shows group wanted for breaking into at least 11 Chicago businesses and stealing cash, merchandise

Chicago police released surveillance video footage this week of a group suspected of breaking into at least 11 businesses and stealing cash, electronics and clothing.

In each case, the group shattered the front windows or doors of the businesses and pried them open to enter. Once inside, they made off with safes, register drawers, electronics and large quantities of clothing and money, according to police.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

200 block of West Lake between Aug. 31 at midnight and Sept. 2 at 6 a.m.

2000 block of North Lincoln on Sept. 1 between 2 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

1600 block of West Chicago between Sept. 3 at 6:45 a.m. and Sept. 4 at 6:47 a.m.

1700 block of West Chicago on Sept. 4 at 3:20 a.m.

1700 block of West Chicago on Sept. 4 at 4:13 a.m.

100 block of West Hubbard on Sept. 4 at 3:48 a.m.

1900 block of West Chicago on Sept. 4 at 4:19 a.m.

2000 block of North Halsted on Sept. 5 at 2:59 a.m.

2000 block of North Orchard on Sept. 5 at 3:12 a.m.

3000 block of North Southport on Sept. 5 at 3:22 a.m.

1400 block of West Carroll on Sept. 7 at 4 a.m.

Chicago police described the suspects in these burglaries as a group of four, consisting of one to two men and two women. They were seen wearing black hooded sweatshirts, black ski masks and a dark olive green beanie.

The group used a dark Jeep Cherokee and a gray Audi SUV during the break-ins, police added.

Anyone with information related to these burglaries is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area Three at (312) 744-8263.