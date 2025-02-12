Illinois lawmakers, politicians react to conviction of Michael Madigan in corruption trial

The Brief Illinois politicos reacted to the conviction of former state House Speaker Michael Madigan on federal corruption charges. Madigan was once the most powerful politician in the state until he was ousted from leadership and indicted on 23 counts.



Lawmakers, politicians and others from around the state reacted to the historic conviction of ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan in his federal corruption trial.

On Wednesday, a federal jury found Madigan guilty on 10 counts, while finding him not guilty on seven and deadlocked on six more counts.

Madigan was the longest serving legislative leader in U.S. history.

Illinois politicians react

What they're saying:

Gov. J.B. Pritzker addressed the Madigan verdict Wednesday afternoon, emphasizing the importance of trust in public officials.

"Trust in public officials is something that’s hard earned. Public service ought to be a high calling for honest people with integrity. And those who violate the public’s trust must be held accountable if confidence in the system is to be restored.

"The Madigan verdict by a jury of everyday Illinoisans is an important message to anyone in government — or those thinking about public service — that if you choose corruption you will be found out, and you will be punished.

"This week has been a vital reminder that we must maintain our vigilance in cleaning up government and always put the people we serve first," Pritzker said.

Mark Vargas issued a statement on behalf of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich regarding the Madigan verdict.

Blagojevich, whose corruption charges were pardoned by President Donald Trump on Feb. 10, has not been following the trial, according to the statement.

"Gov. Blagojevich hasn’t paid any attention to the Madigan trial. He remains profoundly grateful to President Trump for his full and unconditional pardon."

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon called verdict an end to a "long, disturbing" chapter in the state's history.

"It’s a stark reminder that corruption, abuse of power and manipulation of public policy for personal gain can never be tolerated. We cannot be effective if people don’t trust us," he said. "Yet, every failure is an opportunity to be better. In recent years, we have worked to restore that trust through balanced budgets, credit rating upgrades, community investments and sweeping, bipartisan ethics reform.

He added, "Today’s verdict is a sobering reminder that our work is never finished. I stand ready to work with my colleagues to continue this fight for the people of Illinois."

Kathy Salvi, the chair of the Illinois Republican Party, also released a statement:

"Mike Madigan, the long-time leader of the Illinois Democrat Party, now faces accountability from decades of fleecing Illinois’ taxpayers," she said. "The Illinois Democrat Party is no stranger to corruption and putting its own interest above the Prairie State but it doesn’t have to be this way. Most Democrat elected officials will pretend today that they condemn Madigan but their history proves otherwise. Make no mistake: nearly every Democrat in Illinois has benefitted from Madigan’s corruption in some way, and they have all been willing to sell their souls for hefty donations and the support of the political machine Madigan built. While we have a long way to go to recover from more than half a century of Madigan’s corruption, today is a great day for the people of Illinois."

State Rep. Terra Costa Howard, a Democrat who represents part of the western suburbs of Chicago who called for Madigan to step down amid his criminal scrutiny years ago, also reacted:



"It's been almost five years since I followed my conscience and led the call for Michael J. Madigan to resign as Speaker of the House and Chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois. Today, the jury has spoken, and Madigan stands convicted of corruption," she said. "At a time when the principles that have guided our government and our country for generations are under attack, I am deeply encouraged that our justice system has delivered this verdict. Corruption and unethical behavior by political leaders cannot be allowed to pervert our government and undermine the people's trust. Today, the people won."

House Minority Leader Tony McCombie also weighed in on the verdict, releasing the following statement:

"House Republicans remain determined in demanding meaningful reform to restore trust in our government and serve the interests of Illinois families. Today’s federal court verdict convicting Mike Madigan, the former Speaker of the House whose 40-year reign casts a long shadow over Illinois politics, on 10 counts of bribery, conspiracy, and wire fraud underscores the urgent need for action.

"Unfortunately, Democrats in Springfield have repeatedly failed to take ethics legislation seriously, even after the resignation of the Legislative Inspector General, which should have been a wake-up call for change. Instead of seizing the opportunity to implement real oversight and accountability, the majority party has allowed the status quo of corruption and insider politics to persist.

"House Republicans are committed to fighting for robust reforms that prioritize the needs of Illinois families over political self-interest. It’s time to end the culture of corruption and deliver the honest, transparent government our state deserves."

Senate GOP Leader John Curran released the following statement:

"The jury has spoken, and the deeply entrenched culture of corruption that has dictated public policy at the expense of Illinois taxpayers must be addressed. Accountability and transparency in public policy decisions are non-negotiable and reforming the legislative process must be a top priority in this legislative session. We will continue to advocate for our aggressive ethics reform proposals to help restore trust with the People of Illinois."

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi released the following statement:

"For too long, our state has been marked by scandal, corruption, and self-serving politicians who will do anything for power. It’s a new day in Illinois, and we won’t go back to the days of Blagojevich or Madigan. Public service must be about just that — serving the people, which is why I am fighting to increase oversight on politicians, root out corruption, and ensure that government works for the people."