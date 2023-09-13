Man, 44, charged in 3 business robberies on Chicago's NW Side

A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with three business robberies in the past week across the city's Northwest Side.

Williamomo Peray, 44, was charged with three felony counts of aggravated robbery indicating a firearm, according to police.

The first robberies took place minutes apart on Sept. 6 around 11:20 p.m. at a restaurant in the 2500 block of West Lawrence Avenue and then at a bar in the 4700 block of North Rockwell Street.

On Monday, Peray robbed a business in the 5700 block of North California Avenue, police said. In each incident, Peray implied he had a gun and demanded money from the register.

Peray was arrested Tuesday in the Budlong Woods neighborhood. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.