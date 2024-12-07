Man bites Chicago police officer during arrest in West Town

A Chicago police officer was bitten during an arrest early Saturday in the city's West Town neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident happened around 12:20 a.m. in the 800 block of West Fulton Market. Officers were responding to a reported theft and encountered a 33-year-old man in possession of an item belonging to another person who was present at the scene.

As officers attempted to take the man into custody, he bit one officer on the shoulder, causing an injury.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition. The suspect was also taken to a hospital as a precaution.

No additional injuries were reported. Charges against the man are pending.