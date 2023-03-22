Man charged in shooting death of Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso to appear in court

The man accused of shooting and killing Chicago Police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso is scheduled to appear in court today at noon.

Steven Montano, 18, allegedly shot the officer during a foot pursuit in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue on March 1.

He was denied bond just days after the shooting by a Cook County judge.

Montano has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm and two other misdemeanors.

Officer Vasquez Lasso, 32, was shot several times, police said. He was taken in "extremely critical condition" to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where he died and where a large group of officers somberly gathered through the night before his body was taken by procession to the Cook County morgue on the West Side.

Despite his wounds, Vasquez Lasso was able to return fire and shot Montano in the head, according to police. Montano was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Officers were called to the area for a domestic incident between Montano and a 37-year-old woman he was dating, according to prosecutors.

Montano is scheduled to appear in court for a status hearing.