Man sexually abused two women on two separate occasions in West Loop, South Loop: police

A man is wanted for sexually abusing two women in Chicago on two separate occasions over the last three months.

In two separate incidents, the man allegedly touched a female victim's buttocks and genitalia.

The first incident occurred on June 1 near the 400 block of West Lake, police said.

An unknown male was wearing a white bicycle helmet and bumped up to a female victim and touched her buttocks and genitalia before fleeing.

The second incident occurred at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday near the 1100 block of South State Street.

According to police, an unknown male subject riding a one-wheel motorized skateboard approached a female victim from behind.

He touched the victim's buttocks and genitalia, Chicago police said.

The male then continued to ride the skateboard and fled the scene.

Chicago police describe the offender as possibly Hispanic, and was last seen wearing a white helmet, sunglasses, a blue polo shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at (312) 744-8261.