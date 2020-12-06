Man shot by carjacker at gas station in Chicago

A 44-year-old man was shot in an attempted carjacking Sunday in South Shore on the South Side.

About 2:30 p.m., he was at a gas station in the 7800 block of South Crandon Avenue, when someone walked up to the car and got into the passenger side of the car, Chicago police said.

The two began to fight inside the vehicle, police said. The person then pulled out a gun and fired shots at the 44-year-old before running away.

He was struck in the back and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Chicago Police have responded to more than 1,230 carjackings so far this year. That's more than twice the number reported in 2019.

On Saturday, police said that they had arrested two men, Marcus Whatley, 22, and 23-year-old Javon Readus, for multiple violent carjackings. They are each charged with attempted murder, vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery with a firearm and criminal trespass to vehicles.

On Thursday, a retired Chicago firefighter, Dwain Williams, was shot and killed by carjackers in Morgan Park.