Man shot in Trumbull Park on Chicago's South Side

A man was shot Saturday in Trumbull Park on the South Side.

The man, 22, was outside about 4:25 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Bensley Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the leg, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

