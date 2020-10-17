Man dies after being shot in chest and neck in Lawndale

A man was shot to death Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.

The 30-year-old was outside about 3:45 p.m. when a group of people walked up to him in the 1500 block of South Millard Avenue and opened fire, striking him in the neck and chest, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

FIRE EXTINGUISHED AT SOUTH LAWNDALE HOME

GIRL, 14, MISSING FROM LAWNDALE

Advertisement

MAN CHARGED WITH MURDERING 5-MONTH-OLD SON