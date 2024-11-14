Mariah Carey's holiday pop-up bar opens in downtown Chicago

The self-proclaimed ‘Queen of Christmas’ has pulled up her sleigh in the Windy City!

Naughty or nice, Mariah Carey is inviting you to deck the halls at Virgins Hotels on Wabash Avenue for a magical holiday experience.

The pop-up bar, located in the Commons Club, is all things merry and bright, with Mariah making a list and checking it twice!

The holiday experience is a collaboration between Black Irish by Mariah Carey, which is her own Irish cream liqueur brand, Virgin Hotels, and Bucket Listers.

Guests will be transported into a festive wonderland with Christmas trees, garland, and lights galore!

You can pose with Mariah for Instagrammable moments, write her a holiday message, and enjoy a list of signature cocktails featuring Black Irish liqueur.

The experience was designed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the star’s timeless favorite, "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

Along with Chicago, the experience is also going live in Dallas, Nashville, New York City, and New Orleans.

"The ambience – you’re going to be able to sit and sip delicious cocktails with all your friends. It’s just like a cozy-up spot, but we do have specific Mariah moments kind of hidden throughout the space. We’ve got her playing on the TVs, we got her song, as you can hear," said Keely O’Neal, senior project manager of experiences for Bucket Listers. "Anyone who is a Mariah fan knows, November 1st she melts and comes out, so kicking off with Mariah is super fun for us. We’ve got a lot going on in the city this year, but this is the perfect one to start with."

The pop-up bar officially opens to the public on Friday, Nov. 15 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 29.

Tickets for 90-minute time slots start at just $20.

For more information about booking your holiday experience, click here.

