Meet Myesha McCaskill: ‘Chicago’s Best Roller Skating Guru’ takes her talents citywide

A woman was recently named "Chicago's Best Roller Skating Guru" and she is bringing her ministry to new parts of Chicago.

Myesha McCaskill, 40, has been skating since she was 10 years old and is a master on roller skates.

She teaches advanced freestyle classes and "Back to the Basics" classes to folks who have never laced up.

McCaskill has performed all over the world and used to teach only on the South Side but now offers classes downtown and in North Center.

"It works the whole entire body. It's for the elderly, the young people, for people in their 20s and 30s. It works the whole entire body. Some people come in not for tricks, they come in for just cardio. [They] just want to stay fit," said McCaskill.

To find out more, go to her website inspiredbyfavor.org.