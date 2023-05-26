Here are some Memorial Day weekend events across the Chicago area

Happy Friday, everyone!

Memorial Day weekend is finally here, and in addition to honoring those who've served, there are plenty of exciting events happening. If you're looking to make plans, we've got you covered.

Here are some ideas:

New Kids on the Block 'Block-Con'

Calling all boy band fans! The New Kids on the Block are hosting their first-ever 'Block-Con' this weekend in Rosemont. The festivities kick off with a concert Friday night at the Rosemont Theatre. On Saturday, the celebration continues at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center with panels, exhibits, and appearances. The weekend wraps up with a New Kids on the Block prom theme party and a farewell event on Sunday.

Belmont Sheffield Music Festival

Get ready for a weekend of food, music, and more on the city's North Side. The Belmont Sheffield Music Festival returns this Saturday and Sunday on Sheffield Avenue near the Belmont 'L' stop. Don't miss the chance to explore various vendors and enjoy performances by tribute bands.

Seals' World Tour at the Chicago Theatre

British singer Seal is making a stop at the Chicago Theatre this Saturday as part of his world tour. With over 20 million records sold worldwide, Seal promises an unforgettable night of music. The Buggles, known for hits like 'Video Killed the Radio Star,' will be special guests.

But wait, there's more!

The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture is hosting a freestyle art workshop this Saturday as part of its Mental Health Awareness Month programming.

Visit the Salt Shed this Saturday and Sunday for the Summer Salt Market, featuring an eclectic group of vendors.

Don't miss the Suenos Music Festival in Grant Park on Saturday, where you can enjoy live performances, take a spin on the Ferris wheel, indulge in delicious food from various vendors, and much more.

Make the most of this Memorial Day weekend by attending these fantastic events. Have a wonderful time!