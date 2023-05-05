Venezuelan migrant shares harrowing journey to Chicago for better life

A migrant who traveled from Venezuela to Chicago shared her story Friday.

Photos of Chicago police stations filled with sleeping migrants, both adults and children, have been shared on social media.

On Friday, FOX 32 Chicago visited District 24 in Rogers Park, where we met a woman who made an eight-month trek from Venezuela.

She says she walked through the jungle, many hours each day with her kids on a very difficult journey and is here to find a higher quality of life, to work and help her family members who remain in Venezuela.

She says she's relying on Chicago for basic needs right now like shelter, food and clothing, but unfortunately, the city has no clear-cut plan for her and the expected hundreds of daily arrivals in the coming weeks.

Chicago Ald. Ray Lopez has been very critical of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's handling of the migrants; he says the entire city needs to share the burden, not just certain neighborhoods.