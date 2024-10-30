Mike Madigan trial: Former aide testifies, reveals speaker’s control

The Brief Former Madigan staffer Will Cousineau testified Wednesday, describing Madigan’s extensive control over Illinois Democratic campaigns and legislation. Prosecutors presented recordings to show Madigan allegedly used his power for personal gain, with Cousineau affirming Madigan was their "real client." Cousineau is expected to continue testifying as the trial resumes Thursday at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.



A former staffer for ex-House Speaker Michael Madigan returned to the stand Wednesday as the speaker's corruption trial continued.

The trial adjourned earlier than expected, around 2:30 p.m., with proceedings centered on the former speaker’s influence.

Will Cousineau, the only witness to testify, worked for Madigan for 20 years as both his legislative and political director.

Cousineau described Madigan as deeply involved in all legislative aspects and as having the final say in controlling Illinois Democratic campaigns, from selecting candidates to determining political support.

Prosecutors aim to show Madigan leveraged his power to benefit financially and bolster his political network.

Jurors listened to several recorded phone calls Wednesday, including one between Cousineau and Madigan’s co-defendant, Michael McClain, who were both then lobbyists.

In one call, McClain is heard telling Cousineau, "as long as we always remember who our real client is." Then, Cousineau responds, "it's easy to keep your priorities straight if you remember that."

Cousineau testified that their "real client" referred to Madigan.

Cousineau is set to return to the stand Thursday morning at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.