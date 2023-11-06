Mobile medical clinic to be deployed to help homeless veterans around Chicago

A brand-new advancement in health care unveiled Monday will meet veterans where they're most in need.

The Jesse Brown Veterans Affairs Medical Center launched a new state-of-the are mobile medical unit to deliver care to veterans who are homeless.

Until now, outreach teams would track homeless veterans and find ways to bring them to the hospital on Chicago's Near West Side. Now, the medical van will travel to the South Side and Northwest Indiana, where doctors know that their services are needed.

Byron Taylor, a social worker at Jesse Brown VAMC, said the mobile medical unit is one of 25 that have been launched and deployed across the United States.

"And Jesse Brown was fortunate enough to be blessed with one so we're really excited about bringing the services to the veterans and getting them exactly what they need to get them up and running and let them know we care and want to support them," Taylor said.

Dr. Cynthia Davis will be administering care on the street.

"It's primary care and any urgent on the spot thing and maybe someone with an ingrown toenail, somebody with a foreign body in the hand, I'll be able to do that. And it's really exciting because the back is an elevator where we can lift the wheelchairs up and we can bring the veterans right into the exam room. So really excited about it."

Regina Freeman, with the Jesse Brown VAMC, said the new mobile unit will be staffed by a team of healthcare professionals, and provide a wide range of services, including basic medical care, mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment, preventive care, and health education.

"So we're going to be able to bring all the resources and services right on the spot. So that's the reason why we decided to participate in this and request the Mobile Medical Unit because we realize that many of our veterans couldn't get here, especially during the pandemic. So we thought that if we bring the resources and services to them, we can better meet their needs," Freeman said.

As winter weather approaches the Chicago area, Taylor said now is a great time to roll out the mobile unit.

"We know that this is transportation in and of itself is a barrier to access and access to care. So being able to get to them and not have to have to come to us really makes a difference to them," Taylor said.

The mobile medical unit is expected to hit the street in just over one week.