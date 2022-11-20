Multiple smash and grab robberies reported at North Side businesses

There have been multiple burglaries at North Side Chicago businesses this week.

Police say at least six businesses were robbed early Friday morning. Many of the businesses were on North Western Avenue.

In each of the burglaries the offenders would break into the business by throwing something to break the glass door, police say. They would then steam property and cash from the register.

The incidents happened at the following locations on Friday morning:

3300 Block of North Western Ave.

3500 Block of North Western Ave.

4000 Block of North Western Ave.

7000 Block of North Western Ave.

7300 Block of North Western Ave.

2400 Block of North Clark St.

Police are looking for two-three Black men who were wearing hooded sweatshirts, gloves and face masks.

If you have any information contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.