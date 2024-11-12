New details revealed about accused Navy Pier shooter who killed 2 ex-coworkers

article

The Brief Raylon East, 37, allegedly returned to Navy Pier on Nov. 5, days after being fired from his job at Levy Restaurants, and fatally shot two former co-workers, Peter Jennings and Lamont Johnson, inside the purchasing office. Surveillance footage reportedly tracked East’s movements before and after the shooting, showing him arriving in a chef's coat and later discarding clothing and a suspected weapon near the water’s edge. Police recovered a handgun linked to the shooting from the lake, and East later turned himself in, facing charges that could lead to life in prison if convicted.



New details were released Tuesday about the gunman accused of fatally shooting two of his former co-workers last week on Navy Pier.

Raylon East, 37, was fired as a Levy Restaurants employee on Oct. 29 and allegedly returned to the premises on Nov. 5, where he shot and killed his ex-coworkers Peter Jennings, 47, and Lamont Johnson, 41, inside the purchasing office near the loading dock, according to a proffer presented in court Tuesday.

East's movements were tracked by surveillance video. Footage showed him leaving his residence on a CTA bus early on Nov. 5, using a Ventra Card linked to his personal information. Wearing a chef’s coat, black pants, a blue surgical mask, and a black head covering, East entered Navy Pier and proceeded to the loading dock area, the proffer read. According to video evidence, he then exited camera view briefly, during which time a gunshot was heard. One victim, Johnson, was shot in the head, followed by Jennings, who was also shot in the head.

As East fled the scene, he was captured on camera removing and discarding several items of clothing, including his chef’s coat, revealing a black North Face hoodie underneath, prosecutors said. He later changed again, taking off his black pants to reveal a pair of white pants before approaching the water’s edge near two yellow tour boats at Navy Pier. Moments later, an object resembling a handgun was seen falling into the water, according to the court proffer.

The investigation intensified after a handgun, identified as a Beretta APX 9mm, was recovered by Chicago police divers on Nov. 7, near the location where the suspect was last seen at the water’s edge. Forensic analysis matched the gun to the 9mm casings found at the scene, prosecutors said.

East's movements after the shooting were also tracked through surveillance footage and Ventra records, which showed him traveling by bus and discarding additional clothing items along the way. He then purchased new sandals, disposed of his shoes and made a stop at a grocery store before returning home.

Roughly 12 minutes after the shooting, a Navy Pier employee discovered the victims’ bodies and called 911. Both Chicago Police and Fire Department units responded, transporting the victims to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

On the same day, East turned himself in at the 3rd District police station, where he was taken into custody. He was subsequently identified by witnesses, who recognized his gait, appearance, and distinctive clothing in surveillance footage from the day of the murders. Records indicated the suspect had a prior criminal conviction for aggravated robbery and does not hold a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card or Concealed Carry License.

East reportedly had a troubled employment history at Levy, which began in August 2022 and ended in late October, when he was dismissed following multiple disciplinary issues for aggressive behavior toward colleagues.

If convicted, East faces a potential sentence of natural life in prison.