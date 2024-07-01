New Illinois laws take effect today • Chaos erupts after Pride celebration • Illinois woman wins $1M lottery

With the arrival of summer, there are a few new laws that will hit the books starting in July.

Here is a list of new laws that will take effect in Chicago and throughout Illinois starting next month.

Chicago paid leave and paid sick leave

All Chicago businesses will be required to provide paid and sick leave for employees. Employees who are eligible for paid leave must work at least 80 hours, about 7 days, in a 120-day period in Chicago.

Fair wage for tipped workers

Tipped workers who make less than minimum wage will see an increase in how much they make. They currently make $9.40 and would see an 8 percent increase in their wage each year over the next five years until their wage reaches Chicago’s standard minimum wage of $15.80.

Mass arrest reported in Lake View after Pride celebrations

A mass arrest took place after a rowdy night of post-Pride celebrations in the Lake View neighborhood.

Around 1:30 a.m., a heightened police presence was concentrated at Clark and Halsted streets, where a mass arrest was ordered by Chicago police. There were reports that people were jumping on vehicles and throwing bottles.

Police did not have an exact number of arrests to report. Riot shields were used to clear streets and people could be seen being taken away in handcuffs. There were also reports of injuries.

Just after midnight, a Chicago police officer was attacked by a 20-year-old woman who refused to follow the officer's order in the 1000 block of West School Street. The woman pulled the officer's hair and struck them multiple times.

CTA bus shooting: Rider killed, driver wounded by gunfire on South Side

A CTA bus rider was killed and the driver was wounded in a shooting Monday morning in Bronzeville on Chicago's South Side.

Two males started fighting on the back of a CTA bus just after midnight when one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting in the 3400 block of South State Street, police said. A man in his late 20s was shot once in the chest. The bus driver was also shot in the shoulder.

The driver stopped the bus and the shooter ran off in an unknown direction, police said. Both victims were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where the passenger was pronounced dead and the bus driver was listed in good condition.

Illinois great-grandmother wins $1M with scratch-off ticket

A suburban great-grandmother became a millionaire with a winning scratch-off ticket purchased in Illinois.

Pamela Arscott, of Franklin Park, bought the winning $1,000,000 Celebration Instant Ticket at a Walmart located at 1050 N. Rohlwing Road in Addison.

Arscott said she didn't check the ticket until the next morning when she was greeted with a shock.

"I started scratching the ticket and saw I had a matching number for a million dollars," Arscott said. "I thought it was a mistake. I immediately woke up my daughter. I told her to run out to the store to scan it to double check and make sure it’s real. She got to the store, scanned the ticket, called me and said, ‘It’s real. You’re getting a million dollars, mom.’"

Indiana fireworks accident: 7 people wounded; 10 cars and 4 homes damaged

What started as a private fireworks show at a home in Northwest Indiana turned into a dangerous accident, leaving multiple people wounded.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Arbogast Street, in Griffith, Indiana.

According to the family, the fireworks were legally purchased – part of their annual tradition spanning decades.

They described the incident as caused by a faulty firework, stating it was "nothing malicious – definitely an accident."

Biden's family tells him to stay in presidential race

President Joe Biden's family on Sunday gathered at Camp David and urged him to stay in the presidential race despite a poor debate performance last week against former President Donald Trump, according to the Associated Press.

Some members of Biden’s family also criticized how the president’s staff prepared him for the televised debate, the AP reported, citing four people familiar with the discussions.

Biden spent the day hidden away with first lady Jill Biden, his children and grandchildren. It was a previously scheduled trip to the presidential retreat in Maryland for a photo shoot with Annie Leibovitz for the upcoming Democratic National Convention.

However, the gathering also became an exercise in trying to figure out how to calm Democratic anxiety that erupted after Thursday's performance, according to the AP.