New Illinois laws take effect next month • Suburb earns national recognition • Heatwave pounds Chicago

There are a few new Illinois and Chicago laws that will hit the books starting in July.

Starting next, all Chicago businesses must provide paid leave for employees who work at least 80 hours in a 120-day period.

Tipped workers in Chicago will see an annual 8% wage increase until their pay matches the city's standard minimum wage, making Chicago the largest U.S. city to eliminate the tipped wage.

Undocumented immigrants in Illinois will be eligible for regular driver's licenses, replacing the current Temporary Visitors Driver’s License and meeting federal REAL ID requirements.

Chicago suburb named 'safest and most affordable' city in US, survey finds

A Chicago suburb has been named the safest and most affordable city in the United States, according to a new survey.

The study, conducted by GoBankingRates, ranked the top 50 cities across the U.S. for safety and cost of living.

Elgin took the number one spot on the list, while Joliet ranked 17th.

Chicago heatwave: City grapples with 3rd straight day of dangerous heat

Today marks the third straight day of dangerous heat for the Chicago area.

Highs will reach the low to mid 90s, just a hair less hot than yesterday’s record-breaker.

There’s a chance for a light shower this morning and a spotty thunderstorm this afternoon. Tomorrow will likely be hotter with temps in the mid-to-upper 90s. Once again, there is only a small chance of a thunderstorm.

Thursday and Friday will be hot and rather humid with a limited storm threat yet again. Both days will be cooler near the lake.

Illinois budget includes hefty taxes, but not on 'everyday ordinary taxpayers,' Democrats say

The $53.1 billion state budget that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law this month is notable for its increased spending, something Republican critics were quick to point out.

But Pritzker and the legislative Democrats who sent him the fiscal plan for the year that begins July 1 maintain it's balanced and responsible. Although it brings in about $1.2 billion in new taxes, proponents say the taxes don't severely hit individual pocketbooks.

"There weren’t tax increases or revenue enhancements against everyday ordinary taxpayers," said Chicago Democratic Sen. Elgie Sims, a budget negotiator. "What you saw was a recognition of, particularly as it relates to the sports betting industry, the explosion of the industry and some parity."

Sims also pointed out the budget's tax breaks. The income tax personal exemption will increase from $2,425 to $2,775 for 2024. The 1% sales tax on groceries will be eliminated in 2026. And there's a new child tax credit for low-income families. Those with at least one child under 12 are eligible for the credit, which is 20% of the Earned Income Tax Credit and 40% next year.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announces reparations task force

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced an executive order Monday to establish a reparations task force and agenda aimed at addressing historical injustices against the African American community.

The task force will develop a definition and framework for reparations, identifying areas for restorative action such as housing, education, jobs, and criminal justice. It is also responsible for conducting a comprehensive study to catalog policies that have harmed African Americans in Chicago, including controversial real estate practices like redlining and restrictive covenants.

Johnson made the announcement during a Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony at Daley Plaza.

"Reparations will be an investment in our neighborhoods and our people," Johnson said. "It will unlock the doors of prosperity to fully flow through the neighborhoods that have been disinvested in for days...we must never forget our goal to make sure reparations become a reality for Black residents of this city."

Justin Timberlake arrested on Long Island: police

Singer Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday and is accused of driving while intoxicated on New York's Long Island, authorities said.

Timberlake was expected to be arraigned in Sag Harbor, on the eastern end of Long Island, according to a statement from the Suffolk County district attorney's office.

Timberlake's representatives did not immediately return requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Sag Harbor is a coastal village in the Hamptons, around 100 miles (160 kilometers) from New York City. In the summer, it is a hotspot for wealthy visitors.