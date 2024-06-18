Chicago heatwave: City grapples with 3rd straight day of dangerous heat

Today marks the third straight day of dangerous heat for the Chicago area.

Highs will reach the low to mid 90s, just a hair less hot than yesterday’s record-breaker.

There’s a chance for a light shower this morning and a spotty thunderstorm this afternoon. Tomorrow will likely be hotter with temps in the mid-to-upper 90s. Once again, there is only a small chance of a thunderstorm.

Thursday and Friday will be hot and rather humid with a limited storm threat yet again. Both days will be cooler near the lake.

Saturday looks to be the final 90-degree day in this series as a cold front arrives at night with a few showers and/or storms.

On Monday, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) released some tips on how to stay cool:

Stay hydrated and drink lots of water.

Avoid caffeine, alcohol, and sodas.

Stay inside with the air conditioning on.

If you don’t have AC, pull down the blinds to block out the sun.

Wear loose and light clothing.

Remember to never leave anyone or a pet inside a hot car

Chicago cooling centers

The Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) activated cooling centers at the city’s six community service centers.

The following locations are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.