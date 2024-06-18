Chicago heatwave: City grapples with 3rd straight day of dangerous heat
CHICAGO - Today marks the third straight day of dangerous heat for the Chicago area.
Highs will reach the low to mid 90s, just a hair less hot than yesterday’s record-breaker.
There’s a chance for a light shower this morning and a spotty thunderstorm this afternoon. Tomorrow will likely be hotter with temps in the mid-to-upper 90s. Once again, there is only a small chance of a thunderstorm.
Thursday and Friday will be hot and rather humid with a limited storm threat yet again. Both days will be cooler near the lake.
Saturday looks to be the final 90-degree day in this series as a cold front arrives at night with a few showers and/or storms.
On Monday, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) released some tips on how to stay cool:
- Stay hydrated and drink lots of water.
- Avoid caffeine, alcohol, and sodas.
- Stay inside with the air conditioning on.
- If you don’t have AC, pull down the blinds to block out the sun.
- Wear loose and light clothing.
- Remember to never leave anyone or a pet inside a hot car
Chicago cooling centers
The Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) activated cooling centers at the city’s six community service centers.
The following locations are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street
- King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove
- North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.
- South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.
- Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.