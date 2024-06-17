Tips on how to stay cool during Chicago's heatwave

Even if you love the warm weather, the heat can be dangerous and even deadly. However, there are precautions you can take to stay safe.

It's important to realize that extreme heat and humidity are serious matters. In fact, an Associated Press analysis finds that 2023 set records for heat-related deaths.

That’s why it’s critical to ensure not only your safety but also to check on others. On Monday, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) released some tips on how to stay cool:

Stay hydrated and drink lots of water.

Avoid caffeine, alcohol, and sodas.

Stay inside with the air conditioning on.

If you don’t have AC, pull down the blinds to block out the sun.

Wear loose and light clothing.

Remember to never leave anyone or a pet inside a hot car.

Dr. Trevor Lewis, Chair of Emergency Medicine at Cook County Health, emphasized the dangers of heat stroke.

"What you want to really be concerned about, though, is heat stroke. And what happens with heat stroke is you’ll get those same signs of heat exhaustion, but you might become confused, you might pass out. You get a very high temperature and you stop sweating. This is truly a sign of an actual medical emergency," Lewis said.

The Chicago Department of Buildings is advising property owners and building managers to check their electrical and cooling equipment now to ensure it is in working order before the temperature really starts to rise.

