New legislation aims to expand support for survivors of childhood trauma

Senator Dick Durbin joined elected officials on Monday to discuss the RISE from Trauma Act.

U.S. senators introduced the legislation to expand community-based support for children who have experienced trauma.

A report released by the Centers for Disease Control that says one out of five teens nationwide has witnessed violence in their community.

Durbin was joined Monday morning by Rep. Danny Davis and other community leaders to discuss the bill.

"Last week I introduced a major bipartisan legislation to break the cycle of violence by investing in solutions that address the trauma facing our young ones," Durbin said.

The program also supports hospitals providing counseling to gunshot victims.