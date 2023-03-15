New proposal in Chicago would make the city responsible for snow removal on sidewalks

Shoveling your sidewalks could be a thing of the past, under a new proposal in Chicago.

At Wednesday's City Council meeting, Ald. Gilbert Villegas introduced the "Plow the Sidewalks" pilot program ordinance, calling on the city to take on the task of sidewalk snow removal.

Right now, snow removal is the responsibility of Chicago homeowners and property owners.

However, ordinance supporters say the rule is not always enforced and puts an unfair financial burden on the elderly and disabled who have to hire snow removers every winter.

"This ordinance would result in safe and equitable transit and mobility access while increasing economic opportunity within the select pilot areas. This ordinance is an opportunity to learn how to better prepare for a city-wide program," said Villegas.

Ald. Villegas hopes to have the pilot up and running by next winter.