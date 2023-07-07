Newborn twins found dead at Chicago daycare after 'unanticipated delivery'

New information released on Friday is shedding light on what happened before two newborn baby girls were found dead inside a Streeterville childcare center Thursday night.

Authorities say a pregnant employee had a "medical emergency" that resulted in an "unanticipated delivery."

On Thursday, around 7 p.m., Chicago police responded to the 400 block of East Ontario to assist paramedics at a childcare center after twin girls were found unresponsive in a garbage bag inside a bathroom.

Both babies were transported to Lurie Children's Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The address where the incident occurred is under Northwestern Medicine. However, Northwestern says the incident did not happen in the hospital, but at a daycare center on the hospital campus.

"An emergency medical situation involving a daycare employee occurred last night at the daycare facility on the Northwestern Memorial Hospital campus. No daycare children were involved or impacted by the situation. The Chicago Fire and Police Departments were called. We are working with CPD regarding this incident and unable to comment further at this time," a Northwestern spokesperson said in a statement.

The hospital says the individual involved is not a Northwestern Medicine employee, but that they work for Bright Horizons – which is a Chicago daycare.

The Bernice E. Lavin Childhood Education Center released the following statement:

"We are heartbroken by the tragic situation that occurred at the Bernice E. Lavin Childhood Education Center when a staff member experienced a medical emergency that resulted in the unanticipated delivery of newborn twin babies. All children and families enrolled at the center are safe and none were involved in the incident. We will be providing emotional and mental health support to all members of our center team and families. We ask for support and respect for everyone involved at this time as we grieve together and work to support each other and any ensuing investigation."

KinderCare also released a statement, saying in part:

"This investigation involves the Bright Horizons center across the street from University Children’s Center. Although we don't know anything more about this tragedy, other than what has already been shared in the media, … our thoughts are with the family and the center community … as they come to terms with this heartbreaking situation."

The investigation is ongoing.