No Kings protest in Chicago: Rally against Trump to hit downtown tomorrow

The Brief A national protest movement called "No Kings" will bring a large rally and march to downtown Chicago on Saturday, coinciding with Flag Day and President Donald Trump’s birthday. Organized by Indivisible Chicago and ACLU Illinois, the event is part of a nationwide day of action denouncing what organizers call authoritarianism and corruption under Trump. The Chicago rally at Daley Plaza will feature speakers and a two-mile march, with similar demonstrations planned across all 50 states.



A large-scale protest denouncing President Donald Trump will take place in downtown Chicago Saturday as part of a national day of action called "No Kings."

Chicago's No Kings rally and march

What we know:

Organized by Indivisible Chicago and ACLU Illinois, the No Kings rally and march will run from noon to 2 p.m. at Daley Plaza, located at 50 W. Washington St.

The march route, which is about two miles long, will not be announced in advance.

Organizers said the demonstration, which coincides with Trump's birthday and Flag Day, is meant to reject "corruption, cruelty and the abuse of power."

The protest is one of many being held across the country on Saturday with groups accusing Trump of defying democracy and cutting public services.

"America has no king," organizers wrote on their website. "For anyone who thinks he’s gone too far, this movement is for you."

Recent Chicago marches and protests

At least two large protests were held this week in downtown Chicago.

On Tuesday, hundreds of people flocked downtown to protest ICE raids across the country.

While the protests were mostly nonviolent earlier in the afternoon, there were some brief clashes between protesters and officers. Police squad cars were vandalized and there was one instance in which a car drove through the crowd amid rolling street closures.

Seventeen people were arrested, including three people who allegedly struck Chicago police officers.

On Thursday, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Chicago for an anti-ICE demonstration—shutting down Michigan Avenue during rush hour.

Unlike Tuesday's protest, however, things remained peaceful with no arrests, according to police.

Led by the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights (ICIRR), the crowd took to Michigan Avenue, marching north until they reached Wacker Drive.

As they rounded the corner, Wabash Avenue was blocked by salt trucks and fencing, which prevented demonstrators from getting any closer to Trump Tower.

No Kings protests

Dig deeper:

The "No Kings" theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a press release from No Kings.

The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said. Organizers said they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealths.

Earlier protests organized by 50501 had rallied against Trump and his former billionaire adviser Elon Musk, who led Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency to cut federal spending.