One year later: What happened to Taylor Casey, the missing Chicago woman in Bahamas?

What we know:

On June 20, 2024, Taylor Casey, then 41, was reported missing in the Bahamas. According to her family, she was there attending a yoga retreat at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat on Paradise Island in Nassau. She was last seen the day before.

Royal Bahamas Police Force Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said that Casey’s cellphone was found under 50 feet of water in the ocean, but her other belongings were still at the retreat, The Nassau Guardian reports.

On June 22, a dog picked up a scent from a tent at the retreat site and tracked it to the water, but the trail ended there.

What they're saying:

"We have spoken to a number of persons at the retreat, and we are going to continue," Skippings said during a press conference, noting that investigators met with members of Casey’s family that had traveled down to the Bahamas. Drones, a canine unit and divers were deployed in the search for Casey.

"Results will not come overnight, but rest assured, the investigation is being vigorously pursued. It will not disappear out the back door. It will not disappear," said Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

"I believe Taylor is in danger because she was eager to share her yoga retreat experience with others upon her return," Taylor's mother, Colette Seymore said in a statement. "Taylor would never disappear like this."

"Taylor is an intelligent, deeply caring, thoughtful, and joyful person. She has been practicing yoga for 15 years and went to the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat as part of a long-term goal to deepen her yoga practice," the family also said. "She was excited to be participating in the yoga teacher training program and looking forward to sharing her experience with others when she returned."

Casey was well known in Chicago’s LGBTQ community.

In a press conference earlier this month, Seymore described the agony of not knowing where her daughter is.

"Oh, how I just yearn for that call today. I wonder where you are. Are you OK? Are you in danger? Are you sick? Are you hurt? My nights are sleepless with worry about you," Seymore said.

Calls for FBI:

Seymore called for the U.S. State Department to deploy the FBI.

Seymore said when she arrived at the retreat with her group, the scene appeared largely unprocessed by authorities and there were no posters or public displays revealing a missing person.

Among her daughter's belongings still in her tent were a Bible and a sketchpad, affirmation cards and clothing.

Seymore, and Casey's friend, Emily Williams, went to the Bahamas to meet with police and came away with doubts about the investigation.

As they gathered Casey’s belongings at the resort, they believed a proper investigation was not done. Police found Casey’s phone, they said, because a family member pinged it and told them where to locate it.

The family said they'd give the police a chance, but from the beginning, they have had an uneasy feeling about law enforcement in the Bahamas. They are pushing for U.S. authorities to step in.

Bahama officer suspended:

Nearly three weeks after Casey vanished, the Royal Bahamas Police Force announced the suspension of a high-ranking officer involved in the investigation.

The suspension of Chief Superintendent and Officer-in-Charge of the Criminal Investigation Department came due to a "concerning voice note" circulating on social media. Officials did not elaborate on the contents of the voice note but expressed concern that it raises questions about the integrity of the police department and its investigation into Casey's disappearance.

Despite the suspension, the Royal Bahamas Police Force assured the public that the search for Casey would not be affected.

What's next:

As of the latest update, authorities were offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

No new updates have been made in this case.

The Chicago Police Department said there are no new updates.

