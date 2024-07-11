Family of Taylor Casey pleads for answers 3 weeks after her disappearance in the Bahamas

The family of Taylor Casey, a Chicago woman who has been missing in the Bahamas for almost three weeks, held a press conference today demanding answers in her disappearance.

Casey, whose birthday is today, was last seen on June 19 at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat on Paradise Island.

The Bahamian police discovered her cellphone in water, but were unable to retrieve any information from it. Search dogs were deployed, but they did not find any additional clues. Casey's mother traveled to the Bahamas to assist with the investigation, but returned feeling uneasy about the investigation.

The Chicago LGBTQ+ community is rallying behind the family, urging the public to pressure authorities to take the investigation seriously. On Monday, Bahamian police provided an update, stating that the investigation is ongoing

"The investigation is being vigorously pursued," said Chief Supt. Michael Johnson of the Royal Bahamas Police Force. "It will not disappear out the back door."

Casey's mother fears that the investigation might be hindered because Taylor is transgender. She is calling for the FBI to intervene, and she and other supporters spoke at a morning rally in the Loop to draw attention to the case.