Over 17,000 Chicago area ComEd customers without power in Monday storms

Over 17,000 ComEd customers in the Chicago area lost power as severe storms and high winds moved through the region Monday.

As of 3:36 p.m. Monday 17,099 customers remained without power, according to ComEd's outage map.

The outages are scattered, but seemed to have hit Evanston, Skokie and Wilmette the hardest.

Before the storms had moved in, ComEd announced it was deploying additional crews for power restoration efforts.

The utility company said priority will be given to critical facilities like nursing, homes and hospitals.

Commack, N.Y.: PSEG/LIPA power lines span the sky in Commack, New York on December 2, 2014. (Photo by J. Conrad Williams, Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images) Expand

Restoration efforts are also limited to the safety of crews as box ladders cannot be deployed in high winds.

ComEd said if you lose power, you can text the world "out" to 26633. Those numbers spell out ComEd on your dial pad. You can report power outages and receive restoration information on your location directly.

A cold front will move through later Monday into the evening with a chance for redevelopment of strong to severe storms as that happens.

The rest of the work week looks quiet with ample sunshine, lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s through Friday.

Slightly warmer weather is possible this weekend into early next week.