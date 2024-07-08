PAWS Chicago hosting 21st annual Beach Party at Navy Pier

One of the biggest paw-tys of the summer is almost here.

PAWS Chicago is preparing to host its 21st annual Beach Party later this month.

About 500 dog lovers will enjoy a night of delicious food, dancing, and fun with their furry friends at Navy Pier's Offshore rooftop.

The celebration is also a fundraiser to help homeless pets.

"Right now, we are seeing overcrowding at Chicago Animal Care and Control and we are there every day of the week helping them really trying to reverse this trend of the overcrowding and euthanasia that's happening, so it's events like the Beach Party that is so essential," said Carrie Cihasky.

Fox 32’s Jake Hamilton is once again hosting this signature event. You can still grab tickets online at PawsChicago.org.