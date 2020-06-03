Peaceful George Floyd protesters march on South Side to CPD HQ

Hundreds of people marched through Bronzeville Wednesday night, ending with a standoff of sorts at the Chicago Police Headquarters located at 35th and Michigan.

The demonstration was tense at times, but non-violent.

In Bronzeville, dozens and dozens of cars formed a convoy in support of Black Lives Matter. It was a mobile protest where the passengers leaned out of their vehicles, holding signs condemning police brutality against black people. Some of the demonstrators came from the Southwest Side as part of the "Brown Squad for Black Lives" group which is trying to quell tension between blacks and Latinos which has led to violent clashes over the last few nights.

FOX 32 asked a man who was leading chants near 31st and Michigan what he thought of the upgraded murder charges against Officer Derek Chauvin and the other three Minneapolis officers being charged with aiding and abetting murder.

“It’s not enough… I saw that guy get killed on national TV. It’s not enough,” said Damo Jenkins.