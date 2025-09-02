Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood mourns beloved man killed in shooting

The Pilsen community came together Tuesday to remember a beloved neighbor who was killed in one of Chicago's many weekend shootings.

What we know:

Pedro Toledo, who was known affectionately as "Pepe," was unhoused and lived on the streets in Pilsen.

There, community members say he was a positive light, and always greeted them with a smile.

Over Labor Day Weekend, however, Toledo was the victim of a shooting that unfolded near 17th Street and Wolcott.

Neighbors believe he was not the intended target and instead was caught in the crossfire.

On Tuesday evening, community members gathered to honor Toledo's life and to pray the rosary in his memory. On the corner of 17th and Wolcott, where they gathered, a memorial is growing larger with flowers and candles.

Those who knew Toledo shared that he was a friendly face in the neighborhood.

"I grew up and he was always around; he was very sweet. Everyone in my family knew him," said Kimberly Chilchoa, who left a bouquet of flowers at Toledo's memorial on Tuesday. "He was a very happy guy, cheerful guy, very polite, even if he didn't know you, he would still wave hi."

"I want him to be remembered as a very kind person, very respectful," said Juanita Romero, who was friends with Toledo. "He was a very humble person. Sometimes we would give him sweaters, hats, scarves, and he wouldn't take it. He would tell me, 'No Bebe, it's not cold.' And I go, 'Yes, it is cold, it's cold,' and he goes, 'No, thank you, I'm not cold.'"

Toledo lost his life during a violent weekend in the city, where police said eight people were killed and at least 50 others were injured across 37 shootings.

What's next:

Friends have started a GoFundMe account in hopes to cover Toledo's funeral expenses. Additionally, they'd like to commission a local mural in his memory.

Any leftover funds received will be donated to a Pilsen food pantry in Toledo's name.