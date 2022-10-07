Expand / Collapse search

Plainfield 'Stranger Things' display reopens for visitors amid controversy

By FOX 32 News
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - After receiving approval from the City of Joliet, a popular Halloween display in Plainfield is reopening Friday night.

A home in the southwest suburb started gaining attention after the homeowners decorated it in the theme of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things".

It was temporarily shut down after a complaint from a neighbor about the large crowds the home was drawing.

The attraction will reopen Friday night starting at 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Visitors can also see the home from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday's, and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday's.

The homeowners say they plan to keep those hours through Halloween.