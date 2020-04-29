Police issuing citations after large gatherings held in Chicago; one party involved a stripper

In spite of orders to stay home and social distance, some Chicagoans are just not getting the message.

The city has seen two large gatherings this past week.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Police Department announced it would be issuing two citations for large gatherings. One happened on a street in the West Ridge neighborhood, after it started as a small wedding celebration.

A screenshot posted by Block Club Chicago shows an April 23 wedding celebration, spilling onto the 6800 Block of North Francisco in Chicago's 50th ward, which is one of the city's hardest hit wards for COVID-19.

"I couldn't believe it and was very upset about it,” said Alderman Debra Silverstein.

While some attendees were wearing masks, police say the gathering violated the statewide stay-at-home order and citations will be issued.

"We don't want to send our loved ones and our neighbors to the hospital! We want to work together as a community to beat this disease and follow the law,” Silverstein said.

"The video shows people in cars with people on the street, not social distancing, not wearing appropriate mask or garb. We can't tolerate it anywhere. It's not just the black millennials, it's a problem, wherever it rears its head,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Mayor Lightfoot's alluding to a video obtained by TMZ that shows an indoor party involving a stripper at an undisclosed Chicago location.

On Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police told FOX 32 it's in the process of identifying where it happened, who was involved, and citations will be issued in this case as well.

“All I can say is that everybody at that party put themselves at risk, they put their families at risk, their friends at risk, their communities at risk because when they left there, remember: you can have COVID-19 and be asymptomatic,” said Gov. JB Pritzker.

Both these incidents come on the heels of another very large house party captured on video on the West Side of Chicago. In that case, the homeowner was charged with disorderly conduct.