Portillo’s expands breakfast menu to 5 new Chicago area locations

The Brief Portillo's is expanding its breakfast menu options to five more restaurants in the Chicago area. The new breakfast menu will be available starting on Tuesday in Summit, Skokie, Glendale Heights, Harwood Heights, and the North Side of Chicago.



Portillo’s is expanding access to its breakfast menu for five additional Chicago area locations on Tuesday.

Summit, Skokie, Glendale Heights, Harwood Heights, and the North Side of Chicago will now be able to enjoy the limited-time menu.

What we know:

Although known for its Italian Beef sandwiches and Chicago-style hot dogs, Portillo’s first-ever breakfast pilot program has had a sizzling start. Introduced in April, the program marks a milestone in its 62-year history.

Locations are not the only addition to this program. The menu’s bold morning flavor is packing another punch for sweet and savory lovers with the new Maple Sausage & Egg Croissant. It’s filled with scrambled eggs, maple syrup covered breakfast sausage and a buttery croissant.

Some highlights from the current menu offerings include: a Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant, Polish, locally roasted Metropolis Coffee and an exclusive chocolate cake donut made in collaboration with Stan’s Donuts.

The new sandwich is also available as part of the $7.99 breakfast meal deal, which features a small coffee and Hash Brown Bites. These items will be served daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and are available for dine-in, takeout, online ordering and via drive-thru.

The new breakfast menu will be offered at the following Chicago area locations:

Summit - 5332 S Harlem Ave, Summit

Skokie - 9400 Skokie Blvd, Skokie

Glendale Heights - 235 North Ave, Glendale Heights

Harwood Heights - 7308 W Lawrence Ave, Harwood Heights

Addison & Kimball - 3343 W Addison Street, Chicago