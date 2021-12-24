Postal worker shot on Chicago's West Side, sources say

A source confirmed to FOX 32 that a postal worker was shot Friday afternoon in Garfield Park on Chicago's West Side.

Police sources say that a female postal worker was shot in the back while traveling in her work truck shortly before 4:30 p.m. near Pulaski and Harrison.

At least one bullet hole was found in a second vehicle, a Chevrolet, that was stopped behind the post office truck.

Police were seen collecting shell casings on Lexington just east of Pulaski and also at a second spot along Pulaski near Polk.

All three scenes are believed to be connected.

It’s unknown if the postal worker was the intended target and where the gunshots came from.

At last check, the postal worker was in stable condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

There has been no comment from the United States Post Office.

There is also no information on any suspect or suspects involved.