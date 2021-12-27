Pritzker announces new resources to fight COVID-19

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Monday announced new resources to battle COVID-19, including more than doubling personnel at mass vaccination sites across the state as demand increases.

In addition, the state will open community based testing sites six days a week, instead of four, starting January 3.

The new moves come as Illinois sees the highest surge of COVID cases since the pandemic began.

Once again, Gov. Pritzker is urging Illinoisans to get vaccinated.

"What kind of year 2022 turns out to be depends on all of us doing what is best for all of us. If you are unvaccinated and get very sick, you'll be filling a bed that would've been available for your ailing spouse, or your parent or your child, or someone else's child," he said.

Last week, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 77,246 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 318 deaths.

Meanwhile, symptoms of the omicron COVID-19 variant may make you think you have the flu or a cold.