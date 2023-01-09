Pritzker, Illinois Democrats at odds over proposed assault weapons ban

Gov. J.B. Pritzker made an emotional appeal Monday for Illinois to ban military-style, assault weapons after taking the oath of office for a second term.

"Why do we allow anyone to easily purchase a rapid-fire, high-capacity weapon that can kill dozens of unarmed people in under a minute," Pritzker asked.

Democrats in the state capitol are fighting among themselves over details of a proposed assault weapons ban.

State Senate President Don Harmon said a version approved by the Illinois House over the weekend has serious flaws.

"It’s a bit out of date and also contains an exemption for an AR-15 model. There is arguably no weapon more associated with mass murders than the AR-15 assault rifle," said Harmon (D-Oak Park). "The list in this proposal contains no such exemption. Similarly, the TEC-9 is on the list, but the TEC-22, a different caliber version of the same assault weapon is not, although it is just as deadly."

In addition to banning new sales of and possession of new military-style weapons, gun control advocates would require current owners of such firearms to register them with the state by make and serial number. And they'd limit how many rounds could be loaded at one time into the weapons.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

While Chicago police have recovered ammo magazines with 50 to as many as 250 rounds, Springfield's considering a limit of 10 to 15 rounds.

As they have for decades, opponents argue that guns don't kill people.

"We don't ban automobiles when someone drives through a crowd at a parade. We don't ban knives, hatchets, baseball bats," said Jay Keller of the National Shooting Sports Foundation. "But here we are because we're gonna feel good about passing this legislation and moving it forward, when it doesn't address the real issue. And the real issue is the individual."

While the Illinois Senate was due to begin floor debate on assault weapons Monday afternoon, lawmakers remain behind closed doors, apparently still negotiating.