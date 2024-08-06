Pritzker criticizes sheriff's department for employing deputy involved in fatal shooting

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is condemning a downstate sheriff's department for hiring the deputy who killed Sonya Massey.

Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson shot and killed 36-year-old Massey in her home on July 6. Authorities said Massey called 911 in the early morning hours to report a suspected prowler.

Grayson entered the house with another deputy, noticed a pot on the stove and gave Massey permission to move it. When she put it on a counter, Grayson allegedly pulled his 9mm pistol and threatened to shoot her. She reportedly apologized and ducked for cover, but Grayson approached and shot her, prosecutors said.

According to state law enforcement records, the former sheriff's deputy had been employed by a half-dozen police agencies since 2020.

Grayson's career included short stints as a part-time officer at three small police departments and a full-time job at a fourth department, as well as working full time at two sheriff's offices, all in central Illinois.

The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board shows Grayson was hired part-time on Aug. 11, 2020, by the Pawnee Police Department. He also was hired part time on Feb. 4, 2021, by the Kincaid Police Department and on May 20, 2021, by the Virden Police Department.

Two months later, he was hired full time by the Auburn Police Department and remained there until May 1, 2022, when he was hired full time by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. Grayson left Logan County on April 28, 2023, and was hired full time on May 1, 2023, by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.

He received his part-time Law Enforcement Certification on June 5, 2021, according to the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. His certification status currently reads as suspended on the board’s website.

"The way in which this deputy sheriff was hired, the background should have been, the background should've been taken into account, the way he was hired is an enormous question mark that still needs to be made transparent," said Pritzker.

Grayson has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct.